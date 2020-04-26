Angel Flight Soars help speed up COVID-19 test results in Meridian

With an urgent need for fast, reliable testing for the coronavirus, Anderson Regional Medical Center has partnered with an organization to ensure test specimens arrive promptly at laboratories.

Angel Flight Soars volunteer pilots are flying every Sunday from Meridian Regional Airport to deliver COVID-19 tests from Anderson Regional Health Systems to a private lab in Denton, Texas.

"I’m extremely excited and honored that angel flight soars are willing to do this for us and for our patient population. This allows us to get our turnaround times for our test results faster on weekends then we've previously experienced,” said John Anderson, President and CEO of Anderson Regional Medical Center."

John Anderson, President and CEO of Anderson Regional Medical Center, said on weekdays, the typical turnaround time for results is 36 hours. Anderson also said before the partnership the hospital would face challenges that added an additional 24 hours to get results on weekends.

“This is hugely important in getting transported COVID-19 tests to our lab and in Texas. It will shorten that result time, so we can get back into that 36 result time turnaround on weekends that we had experienced in the past. This is extremely important and extremely providential,” said Anderson.

The first flight left on Sunday cutting the transportation time by more than half of what it normally would take.

The hospitals have been taking swabs as recently as 11 o’clock this morning. They rushed down to the airport to meet us and we fly them to Denton, Texas North of Dallas. Before midnight tonight, they should have test results,” volunteer pilot Jeff Wall.

Since the pandemic began, Angel Flight Soars has formed partnerships with several health care organizations throughout the south. These daily missions to fly test specimens are scheduled through mid-May.

"The Angel Flight Soars are running at least a half a dozen of these missions around the southeast region. This is not the only one. This is the first one from Anderson Memorial to Denton, Texas and it's about the sixth regular transport of COVID cultures that's been flown by angel flight soars out of Atlanta," said Wall.

The service means test specimens can get from health centers to labs seven days a week, and in many cases, patients receive results in as little as eight hours instead of waiting up to five days.