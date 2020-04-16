Anita Wansley named Northeast Lauderdale Elementary School's principal

Anita Wansley was named the new principal of Northeast Elementary School this evening.

Wansley is a former special education teacher and has served as an interventionist at West Lauderdale Elementary for the last five years. Over the course of the last year, she went through the Mississippi State University program for educational leadership and is working to complete that process.

Wansley says she looks forward to starting her new position in July.

“I have heard great things about the Northeast Elementary School community,” said Wansley. “I know that my strengths are in leadership and I believe I can lead with positivity and thinking outside of the box and encouraging and empowering people.”

The board voted unanimously to approve Wansley.