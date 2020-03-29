Another round of storms arrives late Monday into Tuesday

After some rough weather last night, we've had a fairly pleasant Sunday afternoon. The official high temperature this afternoon in Meridian was 81. Thanks to some peaks of sunshine, a few of us were able to warm up nicely. As we look forward to the week ahead, we do have some more rain chances to get through but we also have a few dry days in the forecast as well.

TONIGHT:

Expect cloud cover to increase, especially overnight. This will all be ahead of our next rain maker. Lows tonight will fall into the mid 50s - which is much cooler than what we have seen the past week, but still above average.

TOMORROW:

Expect mostly cloudy skies on your Monday. An isolated, brief shower can't be ruled out through the afternoon but the vast majority of us will be dry. Clouds will stick with us for much of the day. Highs will be near 76.

NEXT CHANCE OF STORMS:

The cold front that moved through east Mississippi and west Alabama overnight will swing back to the north as a warm front Monday night. Ahead of the warm front, we will have increased chances of showers. An associated cold front behind it will track through the area overnight Tuesday morning, bringing the chance for thunderstorms. A few storms could be on the strong side. By mid-week, high pressure will move in giving us a couple of dry days Wednesday and Thursday.