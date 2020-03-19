Another warm day with a few showers possible

There will be a chance of scattered showers throughout the day, but the majority of our Thursday should remain dry. Rain chances will increase heading into Friday. On Friday, a cold front will move across our area bringing with it rain and storms. Severe weather is not expected with this activity, but minor flash flooding could be a problem depending on where and for how long the heaviest rain sets-up. No matter what happens, instances of flash flooding will remain isolated.

We'll see a cool-down heading into the weekend, but new model guidance is suggesting it may not get as cold as initially thought. Right now I am calling for highs in the mid-60s on Saturday and highs around 60 on Sunday. Both weekend days will feature rain chances, with the best chance of seeing rain on Sunday.

We'll quickly warm things back up heading into next week as rain chances stick around. We'll see high temperatures in the upper-60s on Monday with a chance of scattered showers. Although there are large model difference in terms of what kind of weather to expect on Tuesday and Wednesday, one thing for sure is that it will get quite warm again. Highs will be in the upper-70s on Tuesday and then the low-80s on Wednesday. There are signs we could see highs in the upper-80s before next week is through. As for now, I am calling for the possibility of isolated showers on both Tuesday and Wednesday.