Antenna viewers of WTOK will need to make changes on July 2nd

WTOK is making some upgrades at our tower site that will greatly improve our signal but it will require some simple action from some of our viewers.

If you currently watch WTOK using free, over the air signals, you will need to re-scan your TV sets on July 2nd to continue to enjoying programming on our various channels.

The reason for the change is we're putting up a new antenna designed especially for digital broadcasting that will be replacing an old analog antenna.

"When we switch to this new transmitter and everything is computer based, your tv will need to identify with our new transmitters," said WTOK-TV engineer Randy Corbin.

"We're still going to be on Channel 11 but we're going to be a much greater power eventually."

Basically, you will program your remote with your TV just like you did when you got your current set. And remember, this does not apply to cable or satellite viewers.

WTOK will continue to provide reminders to re-scan between now and July 2nd.