Antenna viewers of WTOK will need to make changes on July 2nd

WTOK is making some major upgrades at our tower site that will greatly improve our signal. It will also require some simple action from some of our viewers.

If you currently watch WTOK using free, over the air signals, you will need to re-scan your TV sets on July 2nd to continue to enjoy programming on our various channels.

The reason for the change is we're installing a new antenna designed especially for digital broadcasting which will replace an old analog antenna.

"All you have to do, it's like when you first got your television, you had to scan for channels," says WTOK Chief Engineer Randy Corbin. "That's all you've got to do. But not until July 2nd after 10:00 a.m. That's when we'll shut the old transmitter off and the new transmitter back on."

And remember, this only applies to our antenna viewers and not to those currently watching us on cable or satellite.

