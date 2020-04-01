April 1, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
MICHAEL TURNER, 1962
3509 33RD ST MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JUSTIN KIMBROUGH, 1994
4608 25TH CT MERIDIAN, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DAVID SHELTON, 1948
4640 POPLAR SPRINGS DR APT H25 MERIDIAN, MS SHOPLIFTING
ELIZABETH ANDREW, 1960
1551 NORTHVIEW DR GREENVILLE, MS
SHOPLIFTING
CYNTHIA M HARRIS, 1988
1187 SANDFLAT RD MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
JOHNNY L RUSH, 1974
501 48TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CHRISTOPHER CHRISWELL, 1977
704 KING ST APT H LINDEN, AL
PUBLIC DRUNK; DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JONATHAN C SANDERS, 1980
2721 28TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI REFUSAL
CURTIS D SCOTT, 1976
1308 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
RESISTING ARREST; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2; SIMPLE ASSAULT - MENACE; SHOPLIFTING
ANGELA GAMBELL, 1974
8364 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
CURTIS T HOUSTON, 1978
5005 DRUID LN MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA; POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FELONY ARREST REPORT
RAMONE DANIELS, 1999
1502 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVE-BY SHOOTING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 30, 2020, at 6:00 AM to April 1, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 4:27 PM on March 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. The case is currently under investigation.
At 5:10 PM on March 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6800 block of Highway 80 West. The vehicle was recovered for another agency.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 8:48 PM on March 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4100 block of 9th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:31 AM on March 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Newell Road. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.