April 1, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

MICHAEL TURNER, 1962

3509 33RD ST MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

JUSTIN KIMBROUGH, 1994

4608 25TH CT MERIDIAN, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

DAVID SHELTON, 1948

4640 POPLAR SPRINGS DR APT H25 MERIDIAN, MS SHOPLIFTING

ELIZABETH ANDREW, 1960

1551 NORTHVIEW DR GREENVILLE, MS

SHOPLIFTING

CYNTHIA M HARRIS, 1988

1187 SANDFLAT RD MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

JOHNNY L RUSH, 1974

501 48TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

CHRISTOPHER CHRISWELL, 1977

704 KING ST APT H LINDEN, AL

PUBLIC DRUNK; DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JONATHAN C SANDERS, 1980

2721 28TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL

CURTIS D SCOTT, 1976

1308 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS

RESISTING ARREST; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2; SIMPLE ASSAULT - MENACE; SHOPLIFTING

ANGELA GAMBELL, 1974

8364 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

CURTIS T HOUSTON, 1978

5005 DRUID LN MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA; POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FELONY ARREST REPORT

RAMONE DANIELS, 1999

1502 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRIVE-BY SHOOTING

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 30, 2020, at 6:00 AM to April 1, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 4:27 PM on March 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. The case is currently under investigation.

At 5:10 PM on March 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6800 block of Highway 80 West. The vehicle was recovered for another agency.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 8:48 PM on March 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4100 block of 9th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:31 AM on March 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Newell Road. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.