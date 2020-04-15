April 15, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

TINA M POPE, 1971

4558 HWY 19S MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

AARON POSEY, 1981

900 N FRONTAGE RD MERIDIAN, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

KHIREY K PORTIS, 1996

1707 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING; MALICIOUS MISCHIEF; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER; DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FELONY ARREST REPORT

TORSHUN GRIFFIN, 2001

3900 DAVIS ST MERIDIAN, MS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 14, 2020, at 6:00 AM to April 15, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 6:34 AM on April 14, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1100 block of Highway 19 South. Entry was gained through a widow.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls. .

At 11:27 AM on April 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Paulding Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.