April 15, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
TINA M POPE, 1971
4558 HWY 19S MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
AARON POSEY, 1981
900 N FRONTAGE RD MERIDIAN, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
KHIREY K PORTIS, 1996
1707 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING; MALICIOUS MISCHIEF; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER; DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FELONY ARREST REPORT
TORSHUN GRIFFIN, 2001
3900 DAVIS ST MERIDIAN, MS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 14, 2020, at 6:00 AM to April 15, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:34 AM on April 14, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1100 block of Highway 19 South. Entry was gained through a widow.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls. .
At 11:27 AM on April 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Paulding Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.