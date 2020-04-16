April 16, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

JAMIE D JACKSON, 2002

907 42ND AVE APT 508 MERIDIAN, MS

SOLICITING PROSTITUTION

JABURIOUS JACKSON, 1994

9668 TOWNSEND RD PORTERVILLE, MS

SOLICITING PROSTITUTION

MARQUEZ D MOTON, 1995

6875 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS

SOLICITING PROSTITUTION

JAMARKUS D KELLY, 2001

3713 15TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

SOLICITING PROSTITUTION

DANITA D ROBERTS, 1997

907 42ND AVE APT 508 MERIDIAN, MS

SOLICITING PROSTITUTION

RILEY MEYER, 1997

1509 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

EDWARD HOUSE, 1977

2003 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JELANI BROWN, 1997

2704 ST LUKE ST MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER; DUI OTHER

AMBER STROUD, 1996

466A OLD 8TH ST RD N MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER; DUI OTHER

ANTONIO SANDERS, 1988

2107 11TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

ROBERT FLUKER, 1980

1415 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 15, 2020, at 6:00 AM to April 16, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 3:07 PM on April 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 800 block of 27th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 3:31 PM on April 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2700 block of Edgewood Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.