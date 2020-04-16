April 16, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
JAMIE D JACKSON, 2002
907 42ND AVE APT 508 MERIDIAN, MS
SOLICITING PROSTITUTION
JABURIOUS JACKSON, 1994
9668 TOWNSEND RD PORTERVILLE, MS
SOLICITING PROSTITUTION
MARQUEZ D MOTON, 1995
6875 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS
SOLICITING PROSTITUTION
JAMARKUS D KELLY, 2001
3713 15TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
SOLICITING PROSTITUTION
DANITA D ROBERTS, 1997
907 42ND AVE APT 508 MERIDIAN, MS
SOLICITING PROSTITUTION
RILEY MEYER, 1997
1509 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
EDWARD HOUSE, 1977
2003 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JELANI BROWN, 1997
2704 ST LUKE ST MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER; DUI OTHER
AMBER STROUD, 1996
466A OLD 8TH ST RD N MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER; DUI OTHER
ANTONIO SANDERS, 1988
2107 11TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
ROBERT FLUKER, 1980
1415 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 15, 2020, at 6:00 AM to April 16, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 3:07 PM on April 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 800 block of 27th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 3:31 PM on April 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2700 block of Edgewood Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.