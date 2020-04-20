April 20, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

TEECIYA T HOUSE, 1997

2003 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

TIARA L RAMSEY, 1990

570 5TH ST LOT 6 DECATUR, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING; SHOPLIFTING

REMI THOMPSON, 1992

1502 N ARCHUSA AVE QUITMAN, MS

DUI 2ND REFUSAL

JENNIFER REED, 1974

3111 13TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 1ST OTHER; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

TONY JONES, 1984

107 71ST PL MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 2ND REFUSAL; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

ZACHARY ALLEN, 1992

7678 A HWY 19N COLLINSVILLE, MS

DUI 1ST OTHER; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

ALI SAEED, 1988

1096 SYCAMORE DR BIRMINGHAM, AL

PUBLIC DRUNK

LAURA B HAILEY, 1984

14200 HWY 491 S PHILADELPHIA, MS

SHOPLIFTING

CHARLES RUCKER, 1969

1505 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING; PUBLIC DRUNK

VERNON A DURR, 1974

203 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 3RD REFUSAL

BRAD DEAN, 1990

2101 41ST AVE MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA; GIVING FALSE INFORMATION

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 16, 2020, at 6:00 AM to April 20, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:46 AM on April 16, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 12:25 AM on April 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1800 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 4:25 PM on April 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Bonita Lakes Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 7:27 AM on April 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4800 block of Hickory Hills Circle. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 24 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls. .

At 12:32 AM on April 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Fulton Avenue. One residence and two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.