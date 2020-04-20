April 20, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
TEECIYA T HOUSE, 1997
2003 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TIARA L RAMSEY, 1990
570 5TH ST LOT 6 DECATUR, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING; SHOPLIFTING
REMI THOMPSON, 1992
1502 N ARCHUSA AVE QUITMAN, MS
DUI 2ND REFUSAL
JENNIFER REED, 1974
3111 13TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 1ST OTHER; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
TONY JONES, 1984
107 71ST PL MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 2ND REFUSAL; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
ZACHARY ALLEN, 1992
7678 A HWY 19N COLLINSVILLE, MS
DUI 1ST OTHER; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
ALI SAEED, 1988
1096 SYCAMORE DR BIRMINGHAM, AL
PUBLIC DRUNK
LAURA B HAILEY, 1984
14200 HWY 491 S PHILADELPHIA, MS
SHOPLIFTING
CHARLES RUCKER, 1969
1505 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING; PUBLIC DRUNK
VERNON A DURR, 1974
203 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 3RD REFUSAL
BRAD DEAN, 1990
2101 41ST AVE MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA; GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 16, 2020, at 6:00 AM to April 20, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:46 AM on April 16, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 12:25 AM on April 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1800 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:25 PM on April 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Bonita Lakes Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 7:27 AM on April 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4800 block of Hickory Hills Circle. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 24 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls. .
At 12:32 AM on April 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Fulton Avenue. One residence and two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.