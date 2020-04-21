April 21, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
JACOBY CLAYTON, 1994
901 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT X 2
JALEY M GRAY, 2000
4524 HWY 39N APT A16 MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
LAQUINTON PHILLIPS, 1987
2428 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER; DUI REFUSAL
RICHARD R KELL, 1990
6338 GRAHAM CEMETERY RD MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
FELONY ARREST REPORT
TORSHUN GRIFFIN, 2001
3900 DAVIS ST MERIDIAN, MS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 20, 2020, at 6:00 AM to April 21, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 11:05 AM on April 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 6600 block of North Hills Street.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 1:13 AM on April 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:28 PM on April 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Arthur Street. Two residences were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.