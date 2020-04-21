April 21, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

JACOBY CLAYTON, 1994

901 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT X 2

JALEY M GRAY, 2000

4524 HWY 39N APT A16 MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

LAQUINTON PHILLIPS, 1987

2428 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER; DUI REFUSAL

RICHARD R KELL, 1990

6338 GRAHAM CEMETERY RD MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

FELONY ARREST REPORT

TORSHUN GRIFFIN, 2001

3900 DAVIS ST MERIDIAN, MS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 20, 2020, at 6:00 AM to April 21, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 11:05 AM on April 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 6600 block of North Hills Street.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 1:13 AM on April 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 10:28 PM on April 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Arthur Street. Two residences were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.