April 22, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

LAFOREST MOORE, 1963

1106 8TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

WILLIE GRIFFIN, 1960

1817 16TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

SHARON P BANKS, 1967

3610 32ND PL MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; TRESPASSING; SHOPLIFTING

SEDRICK D WILSON, 1975

324 59TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

DEGHANDA L HOLT, 1977

324 5TH PL MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 20, 2020, at 6:00 AM to April 21, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 8:57 PM on April 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Vally Street. One individual and one residence were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.