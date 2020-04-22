April 22, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
LAFOREST MOORE, 1963
1106 8TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
WILLIE GRIFFIN, 1960
1817 16TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
SHARON P BANKS, 1967
3610 32ND PL MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; TRESPASSING; SHOPLIFTING
SEDRICK D WILSON, 1975
324 59TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
DEGHANDA L HOLT, 1977
324 5TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 20, 2020, at 6:00 AM to April 21, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:57 PM on April 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Vally Street. One individual and one residence were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.