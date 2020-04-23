April 23, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
VANESSA WESLEY, 1989
123 PINE ST NEWTON, MS
DUI 1ST OTHER
TORY J HINKLE, 1992
1901 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
BOBBY D RUSH, 1978
2610 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 4TH OR GREATER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
FELONY ARREST REPORT
MARCUS L SEARS, 1982
810 BRAGG AVE MERIDIAN, MS
BURGLARY - ALL BUT DWELLING
DERRICK C PETERSON, 1989
312 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DEMETRIUS M DURR, 1999
2704 VALLEY RD MERIDIAN, MS
FELON CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 22, 2020, at 6:00 AM to April 23, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:56 AM on April 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:52 PM on April 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of 10th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.