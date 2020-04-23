April 23, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

VANESSA WESLEY, 1989

123 PINE ST NEWTON, MS

DUI 1ST OTHER

TORY J HINKLE, 1992

1901 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

BOBBY D RUSH, 1978

2610 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 4TH OR GREATER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

FELONY ARREST REPORT

MARCUS L SEARS, 1982

810 BRAGG AVE MERIDIAN, MS

BURGLARY - ALL BUT DWELLING

DERRICK C PETERSON, 1989

312 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DEMETRIUS M DURR, 1999

2704 VALLEY RD MERIDIAN, MS

FELON CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 22, 2020, at 6:00 AM to April 23, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 6:56 AM on April 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 9:52 PM on April 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of 10th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.