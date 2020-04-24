April 24, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

DANIEL R BAXLEY, 1984

1636 59TH PL MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 1ST OTHER; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

NATALIE L COLE, 1986

1906 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

ABUSIVE CALLS TO E-911

JONIE C WILLIAMS, 1987

1913 MLK JR DR MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; TRESPASSING

BRAD L DEAN, 1990

1913 MLK JR DR MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING; DISORDERLY CONDUCT

KHIREY PORTIS, 1996

2603 24TH AVE APT 4 MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

JOHNNY E LANDRUM JR, 1972

206 AUSTIN AVE YORK, AL

DUI 1ST

RODRIQUS R LEE, 1990

200 23RD ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 1ST OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA; SHOOTING INSIDE CITY

DERRICUS J JOHNSON, 1984

4408 TERRY ST MERIDIAN, MS

INTERFERING WITH POLICE; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC PROFANITY

JERICO M CLARK, 1976

2406 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 23, 2020, at 6:00 AM to April 24, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls. .

At 1:53 PM on April 23, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of 10th Avenue. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.