April 24, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
DANIEL R BAXLEY, 1984
1636 59TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 1ST OTHER; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
NATALIE L COLE, 1986
1906 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
ABUSIVE CALLS TO E-911
JONIE C WILLIAMS, 1987
1913 MLK JR DR MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; TRESPASSING
BRAD L DEAN, 1990
1913 MLK JR DR MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING; DISORDERLY CONDUCT
KHIREY PORTIS, 1996
2603 24TH AVE APT 4 MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
JOHNNY E LANDRUM JR, 1972
206 AUSTIN AVE YORK, AL
DUI 1ST
RODRIQUS R LEE, 1990
200 23RD ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 1ST OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA; SHOOTING INSIDE CITY
DERRICUS J JOHNSON, 1984
4408 TERRY ST MERIDIAN, MS
INTERFERING WITH POLICE; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC PROFANITY
JERICO M CLARK, 1976
2406 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 23, 2020, at 6:00 AM to April 24, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls. .
At 1:53 PM on April 23, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of 10th Avenue. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.