April 28, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
GEORGE LEWIS, 1973
HOMELESS
SHOPLIFTING; TRESPASSING
BRANDON A TORRES, 1999
7779 PINE SPRINGS RD MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
BEYONIKA L LEWIS, 1978
2007 20TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK; DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JOSEPH W HUMPHREY, 1965
2454 HWY 496 MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
JAMES C SMITH, 1988
6246 CARL PRICE RD TOOMSUBA, MS
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS; RESISTING ARREST; PUBLIC DRUNK
HARVEY D JONES JR, 1995
2905 OLD HWY 45N A9 MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 1ST OTHER
DANELLE WALKER, 1975
3204 47TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC DRUNK; RESISTING ARREST
MICHAEL B BURNS, 1982
3301 PROVIDENCE AVE BURNS, TX
PUBLIC DRUNK; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA; DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WAYNE JACKSON, 1971
3409 DONOVAN PL CHARLOTTE, NC
DUI 1ST REFUSAL; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
TERRY RICE, 1974
624 52ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST
GAVIN FRANKLIN, 1997
4304 35TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
CURNEILUS R ARRINGTON, 2001
5907 2ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
FRANCES L WHITT, 1982
661 PIERCE RD COLLINSVILLE, MS
DUI 1ST OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
MELISSA ROSE, 1985
317 54TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF; LARCENY - LESS THAN TRESPASS; SIMPLE ASSAULT
LADARIUS JOHNSON, 1990
2920 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
SENTRESE LAWSON, 1990
2920 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
ROGER JACKS, 1979
626 21ST ST APT 24 MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
JESSICA THOMAS, 1992
4803 HOOPER ST MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING; GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
CONTARUS M JACKSON, 1997
3805 OLD ROCK RD PORTERVILLE, MS
DUI 1ST OTHER; DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 24, 2020, at 6:00 AM to April 28, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:31 AM on April 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 12:02 PM on April 24, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of Lake Drive. Entry as gained through a window.
At 8:01 PM on April 24, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2800 block of 29th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 6:36 AM on April 24, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 300 block of 63rd Place. Entry was gained through a door.
At 6:54 PM on April 24, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4200 block of 21st Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 7:08 AM on April 24, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2900 block of 38th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:51 PM on April 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 47th Avenue. Entry was gained through window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 15 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls. .
At 8:40 PM on April 25, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of 71st Place. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.