April 28, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

GEORGE LEWIS, 1973

HOMELESS

SHOPLIFTING; TRESPASSING

BRANDON A TORRES, 1999

7779 PINE SPRINGS RD MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

BEYONIKA L LEWIS, 1978

2007 20TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK; DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JOSEPH W HUMPHREY, 1965

2454 HWY 496 MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

JAMES C SMITH, 1988

6246 CARL PRICE RD TOOMSUBA, MS

DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS; RESISTING ARREST; PUBLIC DRUNK

HARVEY D JONES JR, 1995

2905 OLD HWY 45N A9 MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 1ST OTHER

DANELLE WALKER, 1975

3204 47TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC DRUNK; RESISTING ARREST

MICHAEL B BURNS, 1982

3301 PROVIDENCE AVE BURNS, TX

PUBLIC DRUNK; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA; DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WAYNE JACKSON, 1971

3409 DONOVAN PL CHARLOTTE, NC

DUI 1ST REFUSAL; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

TERRY RICE, 1974

624 52ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST

GAVIN FRANKLIN, 1997

4304 35TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

CURNEILUS R ARRINGTON, 2001

5907 2ND ST MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; GIVING FALSE INFORMATION

FRANCES L WHITT, 1982

661 PIERCE RD COLLINSVILLE, MS

DUI 1ST OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

MELISSA ROSE, 1985

317 54TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF; LARCENY - LESS THAN TRESPASS; SIMPLE ASSAULT

LADARIUS JOHNSON, 1990

2920 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

SENTRESE LAWSON, 1990

2920 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

ROGER JACKS, 1979

626 21ST ST APT 24 MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT

JESSICA THOMAS, 1992

4803 HOOPER ST MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING; GIVING FALSE INFORMATION

CONTARUS M JACKSON, 1997

3805 OLD ROCK RD PORTERVILLE, MS

DUI 1ST OTHER; DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 24, 2020, at 6:00 AM to April 28, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 10:31 AM on April 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 12:02 PM on April 24, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of Lake Drive. Entry as gained through a window.

At 12:02 PM on April 24, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of Lake Drive. Entry as gained through a window.

At 12:02 PM on April 24, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of Lake Drive. Entry as gained through a window.

At 8:01 PM on April 24, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2800 block of 29th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 6:36 AM on April 24, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 300 block of 63rd Place. Entry was gained through a door.

At 6:54 PM on April 24, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4200 block of 21st Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 7:08 AM on April 24, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2900 block of 38th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:51 PM on April 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 47th Avenue. Entry was gained through window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 15 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls. .

At 8:40 PM on April 25, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of 71st Place. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.