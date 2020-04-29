April 29, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

JOMARITOES D BURTON, 1986

4107 58TH PL MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 2ND OTHER

JUSTIN CULLORS, 1988

705 55TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

TASCHA L GORDON, 1981

6141 CRICKET RD MERIDIAN, MS

TELEPHONE HARASSMENT

SHARON BEEMAN, 1980

4060 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

PETIT LARCENY

LASHAWN BOYD, 1987

1108 26TH AVE APT C MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT

CARLOS S ATTERBERRY, 1986

1427 48TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 1ST OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

JOSEPH L ROGERS, 1995

518 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

DEGHANDA HOLT, 1977

319 5TH PL MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

AARON ROLAND, 1998

2700 ST ANDREWS ST APT 28 MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

FELONY ARREST REPORT

TIANA CRYER, 1984

4107 50TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 28, 2020, at 6:00 AM to April 29, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 10:11 AM on April 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through the roof.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 6:46 PM on April 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5100 block of Newell Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls. .

At 11:58 AM on April 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of 14th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

At 8:57 PM on April 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. The case is currently under investigation.

At 10:34 PM on April 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Poplar Springs Drive. The case is currently under investigation.