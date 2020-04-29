April 29, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
JOMARITOES D BURTON, 1986
4107 58TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 2ND OTHER
JUSTIN CULLORS, 1988
705 55TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TASCHA L GORDON, 1981
6141 CRICKET RD MERIDIAN, MS
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
SHARON BEEMAN, 1980
4060 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
PETIT LARCENY
LASHAWN BOYD, 1987
1108 26TH AVE APT C MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT
CARLOS S ATTERBERRY, 1986
1427 48TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 1ST OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
JOSEPH L ROGERS, 1995
518 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
DEGHANDA HOLT, 1977
319 5TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
AARON ROLAND, 1998
2700 ST ANDREWS ST APT 28 MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
FELONY ARREST REPORT
TIANA CRYER, 1984
4107 50TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 28, 2020, at 6:00 AM to April 29, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:11 AM on April 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through the roof.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 6:46 PM on April 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5100 block of Newell Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls. .
At 11:58 AM on April 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of 14th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
At 8:57 PM on April 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. The case is currently under investigation.
At 10:34 PM on April 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Poplar Springs Drive. The case is currently under investigation.