April 3, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

JEREMY LEWIS, 1990

2617 ST CHARLES ST MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

DEGHANDA L HOLT, 1977

1925 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

DERRICK PETERSON, 1989

312 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LAMAURICE H JENKINS, 1980

208 3RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

FELONY ARREST REPORT

JAMES E DUKES, 1988

2603 24TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SHOOT INTO DWELLING

ROBERT A WALKER, 1980

HOMELESS

ROBBERY

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 1, 2020, at 6:00 AM to April 3, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 1:21 PM on April 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a robbery in the 3400 block of Vally Street. The victim stated he was assaulting and his phone was stolen, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 6:45 PM on April 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 19th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 9:42 PM on April 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 41st Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.