April 3, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
JEREMY LEWIS, 1990
2617 ST CHARLES ST MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DEGHANDA L HOLT, 1977
1925 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
DERRICK PETERSON, 1989
312 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LAMAURICE H JENKINS, 1980
208 3RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
FELONY ARREST REPORT
JAMES E DUKES, 1988
2603 24TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SHOOT INTO DWELLING
ROBERT A WALKER, 1980
HOMELESS
ROBBERY
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 1, 2020, at 6:00 AM to April 3, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 1:21 PM on April 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a robbery in the 3400 block of Vally Street. The victim stated he was assaulting and his phone was stolen, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:45 PM on April 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 19th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:42 PM on April 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 41st Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.