April 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

JIMMY L WILLIAMS, 1991

2457 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DISTURBANCE OF THE PEACE; PUBLIC DRUNK

ROSEMARY LYONS, 1969

2111 27TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING; SIMPLE ASSAULT

JEREMY CROWELL, 1987

1203 61ST CT MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

KATELYN NULL, 1990

3542 BOLEN LONG CREEK RD MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK; GIVING FALSE INFORMATION; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC PROFANITY

TYREES L BROWN, 1981 6554 CHICKASAW ST MARION, MS FELONY DUI

JOHNTA FOWLER 1975

107 71ST PL APT 68 MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

JOYTAVYA R EARL, 2001

1214 27TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GINA HEMBREE, 1985

9089 TWITLEY BRANCH RD COLLINSVILLE, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MAURICE DAWSON, 1974

HOMELESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RONALD C EVANS, 1987

1713 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

GINA HEMBREE, 1985

9089 TWITLEY BRANCH RD COLLINSVILLE, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CEDRIC CLARK, 1992

8229 RESERVOIR RD COLLINSVILLE, MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

THELMA A COOLEY, 1965

5215 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

ROBERT A SMITH, 1976

5215 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RONCHAVELL R ATTERBERRY, 1980

910 42ND AVE APT 803 MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

ROBERT A SMITH, 1976

5215 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK; ABUSE OF E-911

CHRISTIAN S BENNETT, 1985

1422 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST

RAMONE DANIELS, 1999

2015 MOSBY RD APT 1414 MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

REGINALD L CHRISTIAN, 1987

1225 3RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

JAQUARIUS DUNNIGAN, 1994

1819 20TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

LAURA B THURMAN, 1975

539 POPLAR RIDGE DR MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

ANGEL PARKER, 1990

1923 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT

MELISSA HARRIS, 1983

5568 NEWOTN CALHOUN RD NEWTON, MS

SHOPLIFTING; WILLFUL TRESPASSING

ELYCIA PEREZ, 1988

3882 LEDLOW RD NEWTON, MS

SHOPLIFTING; WILLFUL TRESPASSING

MARIO COLE, 1986

3117 SAVELL DR MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING; SIMPLE ASSAULT

CHARLIE PLUMMER, 1985

1105 BRAGG AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

ZACHARY W COLE, 1967

2810 28H AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

LUCAS J PARKER, 1986

2795 BAINS RD ETHELSVILLE, AL

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RICHARD R KELL, 1990

6338 GRAHAM CEMETART RD MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

DEKOYIUS REED, 1985

5275 WATER VALLEY RD MERIDIAN, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

CURNELIUS ARRINGTON, 2001

2913 21ST ST MERIDIAN, MS

SHOOTIN IN CITY LIMITS

ANTOINETTE PRUITT, 1979

2301 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

AMBER BARNETT, 1991

1116 6TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER; SHOPLIFTING

BOBBY R CARLISLE, 1951

2518 17TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

KOLBIE SHEFFIELD, 1997

1116 6TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

TONY BURRAGE, 1966

15441 HWY 39N DEKALB, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

FELONY ARREST REPORT

JAWON L RAMSEY, 1990

2524 GRANDVIEW AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SHOOT INTO VEHICLE; FELON CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON

DERRICK WARREN, 1984

1908 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SHOOT INTO VEHICLE; FELON CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON

ZACHARY W COLE, 1967

2810 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

FELON CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 3, 2020, at 6:00 AM to April 8, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 12:19 PM on April 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a robbery in the 1800 block of 25th Avenue. The victim stated he was assaulted and his phone and cash were stolen, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 4:34 PM on April 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1200 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:43 PM on April 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2500 block of 67th Avenue Loop. Entry was gained through a door.

At 1:25 AM on April 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 5:57 PM on April 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2600 block of A Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 10:29 AM on April 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of South Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.

At 8:42 AM on April 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of Highway 493. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 12:04 AM on April 4, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 9:29 AM on April 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 9:29 AM on April 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:12 AM on April 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of 22nd Avenue South. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 7:52 PM on April 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4200 block of State Boulevard. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:22 AM on April 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of 36th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:53 AM on April 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of 9th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:16 AM on April 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3500 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 24 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 6 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 8:41 AM on April 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of 11th Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 12:25 AM on April 4, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 11:10 PM on April 4, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 5100 block of 5th Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 1:14 AM on April 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Hooper Street. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 1:14 AM on April 8, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of 11th Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.