April 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
JIMMY L WILLIAMS, 1991
2457 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DISTURBANCE OF THE PEACE; PUBLIC DRUNK
ROSEMARY LYONS, 1969
2111 27TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING; SIMPLE ASSAULT
JEREMY CROWELL, 1987
1203 61ST CT MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
KATELYN NULL, 1990
3542 BOLEN LONG CREEK RD MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK; GIVING FALSE INFORMATION; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC PROFANITY
TYREES L BROWN, 1981 6554 CHICKASAW ST MARION, MS FELONY DUI
JOHNTA FOWLER 1975
107 71ST PL APT 68 MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JOYTAVYA R EARL, 2001
1214 27TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GINA HEMBREE, 1985
9089 TWITLEY BRANCH RD COLLINSVILLE, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MAURICE DAWSON, 1974
HOMELESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RONALD C EVANS, 1987
1713 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
CEDRIC CLARK, 1992
8229 RESERVOIR RD COLLINSVILLE, MS
DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
THELMA A COOLEY, 1965
5215 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ROBERT A SMITH, 1976
5215 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RONCHAVELL R ATTERBERRY, 1980
910 42ND AVE APT 803 MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CHRISTIAN S BENNETT, 1985
1422 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST
RAMONE DANIELS, 1999
2015 MOSBY RD APT 1414 MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
REGINALD L CHRISTIAN, 1987
1225 3RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
JAQUARIUS DUNNIGAN, 1994
1819 20TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
LAURA B THURMAN, 1975
539 POPLAR RIDGE DR MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
ANGEL PARKER, 1990
1923 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT
MELISSA HARRIS, 1983
5568 NEWOTN CALHOUN RD NEWTON, MS
SHOPLIFTING; WILLFUL TRESPASSING
ELYCIA PEREZ, 1988
3882 LEDLOW RD NEWTON, MS
SHOPLIFTING; WILLFUL TRESPASSING
MARIO COLE, 1986
3117 SAVELL DR MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING; SIMPLE ASSAULT
CHARLIE PLUMMER, 1985
1105 BRAGG AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
ZACHARY W COLE, 1967
2810 28H AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
LUCAS J PARKER, 1986
2795 BAINS RD ETHELSVILLE, AL
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RICHARD R KELL, 1990
6338 GRAHAM CEMETART RD MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
DEKOYIUS REED, 1985
5275 WATER VALLEY RD MERIDIAN, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
CURNELIUS ARRINGTON, 2001
2913 21ST ST MERIDIAN, MS
SHOOTIN IN CITY LIMITS
ANTOINETTE PRUITT, 1979
2301 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY
AMBER BARNETT, 1991
1116 6TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER; SHOPLIFTING
BOBBY R CARLISLE, 1951
2518 17TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
KOLBIE SHEFFIELD, 1997
1116 6TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
TONY BURRAGE, 1966
15441 HWY 39N DEKALB, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
FELONY ARREST REPORT
JAWON L RAMSEY, 1990
2524 GRANDVIEW AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SHOOT INTO VEHICLE; FELON CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
DERRICK WARREN, 1984
1908 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SHOOT INTO VEHICLE; FELON CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
ZACHARY W COLE, 1967
2810 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
FELON CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 3, 2020, at 6:00 AM to April 8, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 12:19 PM on April 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a robbery in the 1800 block of 25th Avenue. The victim stated he was assaulted and his phone and cash were stolen, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 4:34 PM on April 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1200 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:43 PM on April 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2500 block of 67th Avenue Loop. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:25 AM on April 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 5:57 PM on April 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2600 block of A Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:29 AM on April 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of South Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
At 8:42 AM on April 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of Highway 493. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 12:04 AM on April 4, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:29 AM on April 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:12 AM on April 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of 22nd Avenue South. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 7:52 PM on April 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4200 block of State Boulevard. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:22 AM on April 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of 36th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:53 AM on April 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of 9th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:16 AM on April 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3500 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 24 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 6 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:41 AM on April 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of 11th Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:25 AM on April 4, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:10 PM on April 4, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 5100 block of 5th Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 1:14 AM on April 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Hooper Street. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 1:14 AM on April 8, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of 11th Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.