April 30, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

SANTEDRA S RAY, 1996

506 FRONT ST APT B6 MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE; SHOPLIFTING; SIMPLE ASSAULT

MARVIN SORIANO, 1974

741 DELANE RD CUBA, AL

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

BRIAN SWAIN, 1989

5021 3RD PL MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

ANGELA WILLIAMS, 1972

4609 BROADMOOR DR APT 121 MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SEDRICK WILSON, 1975

324 59TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

KENYA HOUSTON, 1975

1115 14TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

CECILIA GAINES, 1967

138 BLUE TOWER RD LISMAN, AL

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

QUARTEZ FOX, 1987

1507 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 29, 2020, at 6:00 AM to April 30, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 1:23 PM on April 29, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2100 block of 14th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls. .