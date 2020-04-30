April 30, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
SANTEDRA S RAY, 1996
506 FRONT ST APT B6 MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE; SHOPLIFTING; SIMPLE ASSAULT
MARVIN SORIANO, 1974
741 DELANE RD CUBA, AL
DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
BRIAN SWAIN, 1989
5021 3RD PL MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ANGELA WILLIAMS, 1972
4609 BROADMOOR DR APT 121 MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SEDRICK WILSON, 1975
324 59TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
KENYA HOUSTON, 1975
1115 14TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
CECILIA GAINES, 1967
138 BLUE TOWER RD LISMAN, AL
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
QUARTEZ FOX, 1987
1507 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 29, 2020, at 6:00 AM to April 30, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 1:23 PM on April 29, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2100 block of 14th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls. .