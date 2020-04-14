April 9, 10, 11, 12, & 13, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
4/9/2020 HERBERT TESTERMAN, 1989
10860 RD 838 PHILADELPHIA MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
4/10/2020
DENNIS R WIGINGTON, 1962
2319 15TH ST APT C MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK; CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON X 2
RANDY T MOORE, 1999
HOMELESS
SHOPLIFTING
MILTON STARKEY, 1995
1903 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
ZADA SIMMONS, 2002
4695 VIMVILLE CAUSEYVILLE RD MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
4/11/2020
ALICIA ALEXANDER, 1987
215 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
BENJAMIN L RUFFIN, 1983
2433 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
RYAN KENNEDY,1975
6251 WOODRUN PL JACKSON, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
FREDEZ CLARK, 1993
626 21ST ST APT 26 MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
RICARDO MOLTON, 1977
537 WATER ALLEY MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
TIARRA NORRIS, 1993
1664 PLEASANT RIDGE RD FOREST MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
SHANNA CHANEY, 1984
1318 19TH ST APT J3 MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
GROVER MOSLEY, 1970
3729 19T CT MERIDIAN, MS VIOLATION OF
EXECUTIVE ORDER
TISHAY NEAL, 1993
2304 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
KAITLYN CHANEY, 2000
339 COUNTY ROAD 2424 ENTERPRISE, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
CHRISTOPHER OMELL, 2000
1930 JEFF DAVIS SCHOOL RD MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
ZACHARY BROWN, 2001
6630 ZERO RD MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
KATRINA STENNIS, 1987
1542 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
THELMA SUMRALL, 1966
3013 INTERCHANGE RD MERIDIAN, MS
DUI; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
ROCQUEZ MOORE, 1994
1902 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
YASMIN T PRINGLE, 1994
398 SWEET GUM BOTTOM RD MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
4/12/2020
DARREN PRUITT, 1988
3820 9TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
TYRONE SMITH, 1968
2222 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
ROBERT COMBS, 1989
3813 20TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
CASSIE PARKS, 1983
1065 A HWY 493 BAILEY, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
TYLER STRINGFELLOW, 1997
6311 10TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
MARK REED, 1969
225 3RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
CHRISTINA WILLIAMS, 1989
4323 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
ROBERT REED, 1994
2914 MT BARTON PL APT D18 MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
JAMES C SMITH, 1988
6246 CARL PRICE RD TOOMSUBA, MS
SHOPLIFTING
ASIA S MCNEIL, 1999
2015 MOSBY RD APT B4 MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ALAN GASTON, 1981
HOMELESS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
ROBERT FLUKER, 1980
1114 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
4/13/2020
OMEIKA BROWN, 1992
107 71ST PL MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
DENISE EZELL, 1988
5121 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
KEOSHA HOUSTON, 1987
2205 30TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
ANITRA RUFFIN, 1995
1349 CINDY LN MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
URSULA RATCLIFF, 1940
3601 ESPEY HEDGEPETH RD BAILEY, MS
SHOPLIFTING
FELONY ARREST REPORT
DLONTAE JACKSON, 1996
4418 25TH CT MERIDIAN, MS
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY
TERRINECY R HARRIS, 1988
2015 MOSBY RD MERIDIAN, MS
FELON CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 9, 2020, at 6:00 AM to April 14, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 6:40 AM on April 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 5200 block of Arundel Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:30 PM on April 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of 6th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 8:50 PM on April 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of 65th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:01 AM on April 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the in the 2300 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 9:51 PM on April 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3400 block of 10th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:51 AM on April 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4600 block of 9th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 9:26 AM on April 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2300 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:26 AM on April 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1800 block of 30th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 6:19 PM on April 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2700 block of 45th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 31 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:23 PM on April 9, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. Two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 3:03 AM on April 10, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of 26th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:18 AM on April 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting near Highland Park. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 10:55 AM on April 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of 11th Street. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:16 PM on April 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Front Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.