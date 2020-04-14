April 9, 10, 11, 12, & 13, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

4/9/2020 HERBERT TESTERMAN, 1989

10860 RD 838 PHILADELPHIA MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

4/10/2020

DENNIS R WIGINGTON, 1962

2319 15TH ST APT C MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK; CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON X 2

RANDY T MOORE, 1999

HOMELESS

SHOPLIFTING

MILTON STARKEY, 1995

1903 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

ZADA SIMMONS, 2002

4695 VIMVILLE CAUSEYVILLE RD MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

4/11/2020

ALICIA ALEXANDER, 1987

215 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

BENJAMIN L RUFFIN, 1983

2433 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

RYAN KENNEDY,1975

6251 WOODRUN PL JACKSON, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

FREDEZ CLARK, 1993

626 21ST ST APT 26 MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

RICARDO MOLTON, 1977

537 WATER ALLEY MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

TIARRA NORRIS, 1993

1664 PLEASANT RIDGE RD FOREST MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

SHANNA CHANEY, 1984

1318 19TH ST APT J3 MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

GROVER MOSLEY, 1970

3729 19T CT MERIDIAN, MS VIOLATION OF

EXECUTIVE ORDER

TISHAY NEAL, 1993

2304 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

KAITLYN CHANEY, 2000

339 COUNTY ROAD 2424 ENTERPRISE, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

CHRISTOPHER OMELL, 2000

1930 JEFF DAVIS SCHOOL RD MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

ZACHARY BROWN, 2001

6630 ZERO RD MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

KATRINA STENNIS, 1987

1542 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

THELMA SUMRALL, 1966

3013 INTERCHANGE RD MERIDIAN, MS

DUI; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

ROCQUEZ MOORE, 1994

1902 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

YASMIN T PRINGLE, 1994

398 SWEET GUM BOTTOM RD MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

4/12/2020

DARREN PRUITT, 1988

3820 9TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

TYRONE SMITH, 1968

2222 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

ROBERT COMBS, 1989

3813 20TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

CASSIE PARKS, 1983

1065 A HWY 493 BAILEY, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

TYLER STRINGFELLOW, 1997

6311 10TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

MARK REED, 1969

225 3RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

CHRISTINA WILLIAMS, 1989

4323 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

ROBERT REED, 1994

2914 MT BARTON PL APT D18 MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

BENJAMIN L RUFFIN, 1983

2433 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JAMES C SMITH, 1988

6246 CARL PRICE RD TOOMSUBA, MS

SHOPLIFTING

ASIA S MCNEIL, 1999

2015 MOSBY RD APT B4 MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

ALAN GASTON, 1981

HOMELESS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

ROBERT FLUKER, 1980

1114 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

4/13/2020

OMEIKA BROWN, 1992

107 71ST PL MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

DENISE EZELL, 1988

5121 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

KEOSHA HOUSTON, 1987

2205 30TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

ANITRA RUFFIN, 1995

1349 CINDY LN MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

URSULA RATCLIFF, 1940

3601 ESPEY HEDGEPETH RD BAILEY, MS

SHOPLIFTING

FELONY ARREST REPORT

DLONTAE JACKSON, 1996

4418 25TH CT MERIDIAN, MS

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

TERRINECY R HARRIS, 1988

2015 MOSBY RD MERIDIAN, MS

FELON CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 9, 2020, at 6:00 AM to April 14, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 6:40 AM on April 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 5200 block of Arundel Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 1:30 PM on April 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of 6th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 8:50 PM on April 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of 65th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:01 AM on April 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the in the 2300 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 9:51 PM on April 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3400 block of 10th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:51 AM on April 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4600 block of 9th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 9:26 AM on April 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2300 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:26 AM on April 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1800 block of 30th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 6:19 PM on April 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2700 block of 45th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 31 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:23 PM on April 9, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. Two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 3:03 AM on April 10, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of 26th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 12:18 AM on April 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting near Highland Park. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 10:55 AM on April 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of 11th Street. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 12:16 PM on April 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Front Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.