April 9, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
ERIK KIEHLE, 1972
8251 PINE SPRINGS RD MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RANDY T MOORE, 1999
HOMELESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC DRUNK
FELONY ARREST REPORT
KOLBIE W SHEFFIELD, 1997
1745 JACKSON AVE GRENADA, MS
BURGLARY; INHABITED DWELLING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 8, 2020, at 6:00 AM to April 9, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 9:35 AM on April 8, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 6:34 PM on April 8, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1700 block of 37th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.