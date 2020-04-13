April 9, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

ERIK KIEHLE, 1972

8251 PINE SPRINGS RD MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RANDY T MOORE, 1999

HOMELESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC DRUNK

FELONY ARREST REPORT

KOLBIE W SHEFFIELD, 1997

1745 JACKSON AVE GRENADA, MS

BURGLARY; INHABITED DWELLING

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 8, 2020, at 6:00 AM to April 9, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 9:35 AM on April 8, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 6:34 PM on April 8, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1700 block of 37th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.