Area Industry Pitching in to Help Fight COVID-19

There's a business in Meridian that's been manufacturing lampshades for retail outlets since 1979.

They are now using their factory in the Northeast Industrial park to help out in the fight against the Coronavirus.

Owners of Lake Shore Studios began in full force Friday using their fabric cutting machines to help out the community by making medical medical masks and face shield for hospitals.

"This afternoon is with our full work force really working on the masks and the shields," says Lake Shore owner Meredith Roberts. " We'll kinda get a better idea of the output. There's a demand. People keep calling you know. There's such a demand for it, you know. We'll be busy I feel like."