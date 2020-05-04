Areas of rain possible Tuesday

We are in for a reality check, as our summer-like warmth to start May will come to an abrupt end.

OUR NEXT WEATHER MAKER

A spring cold front will sweep across Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday. It will bring showers and a few thunderstorms. Conditions do not appear favorable for severe thunderstorms for us. Realistically, some of us may not even see a single drop of rain. Areas that do see rain will generally get less than one-tenth of an inch. Locally higher amounts are possible.

TIMING TUESDAY'S RAIN

The cold front will approach, and a broken band of showers and thunderstorms will enter Winston and Noxubee counties from the north between noon and 2 PM. Showers and thunderstorms will progress southward through Neshoba, Kemper, Leake, and Sumter counties between 2 PM and 4 PM. The showers and thunderstorms will line up along I-20 between 4 PM and 6 PM, making for a slippery Tuesday evening drive with limited visibility at times around Meridian, Newton, Decatur, York, and Livingston. Those showers and thunderstorms will continue southward from 6 PM through 9 PM, at which point the rain will exit our area to the south and southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday will warm from lower 60s to mid-to-upper 80s, but expect 10-15 degrees of cooling on Wednesday. Warming will begin on Thursday only to be shut down by a stronger cold front on Friday. That cold front will bring more rain, and it will send our high temperatures tumbling into the upper 60s. Our May won't feel like June anymore. Instead, it will feel more like March.