Authorities in Clarke County have made an arrest in a Wednesday night shooting.

23-year-old Artegas Nelson was charged with aggravated assault for allegedly shooting Deasean Hall, 20, in the head at a location near North Jackson Avenue in Quitman.

Hall was airlifted to a Jackson hospital. Newscenter 11 was told Hall is in ICU in stable condition.

Investigators are still trying to determine what happened.