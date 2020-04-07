Arrest made in theft from Quitman store

An arrest has been made in a Mar. 15 theft from Southern Market Grocery in Quitman.

A large amount of cash and checks were taken from the store and how the suspect accessed them was a mystery at first.

After an extensive investigation by the Quitman Police Department, store manager, Jeffrey Holloman, was charged with grand larceny.

Investigator Ryan Evans says a significant amount of cash and checks were recovered Monday on property belonging to Holloman after police secured a search warrant.

Holloman's bond was set Tuesday at $100,000. The case against him will be reviewed by the next available grand jury.