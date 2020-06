The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department has a suspect in custody after an armed robbery last week.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says officers arrested Steven Wright of Meridian.

According to Calhoun, Wright robbed a truck stop at Toomsuba last Wednesday. Employees say he stole items from the store and when he was confronted outside he pulled out a gun and took off.

Wright's bond was set at $50,000.