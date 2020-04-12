At least 7 dead in Mississippi tornado outbreak

At least seven people are dead after a series of strong storms ripped through Mississippi on Easter Sunday.

Paul Sheffield, Executive Director of Jones County Emergency Operations, reported one confirmed death in Jones County.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency confirmed three deaths in Jefferson Davis County, two in Lawrence County and one in Walthall County.

The two people killed in Lawrence County were a sheriff's deputy and his wife.

Widespread damage was reported in several Pine Belt counties.

According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, a strong tornado tracked through several counties including Covington, Jefferson Davis, Jones and Jasper.