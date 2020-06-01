Atlantic Hurricane Season is now through November 30

The Atlantic Hurricane Season has begun, and experts are predicting that there will be an above-average season this year.

Hurricanes begin as a cluster of thunderstorms over warm waters. Low wind shear environments are favorable for tropical cyclones to strengthen. The intensity is measured by the Saffir-Simpson Scale, which rates hurricanes based on sustained wind. Storm Team 11 is constantly preparing for possible local tropical impacts.

“We’re participating in tropical weather seminars with various National Weather Service offices around the region, like Mobile, Alabama hosted one just this past week,” says Chief Meteorologist Stephen Bowers. “We are also finding that we’re looking more and more out into the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea, and the Atlantic Ocean, and we’re watching weather patterns out there, to make sure they’re not going to become the next big thing that’s going to affect us.”

A tropical storm is considered a hurricane once sustained winds reach 74 mph.

