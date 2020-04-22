Attorney General to sue China on behalf of Mississippi

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch will file a lawsuit against China over the COVID-19 outbreak.

Fitch says China needs to be held accountable “for the malicious and dangerous acts that caused death, health injuries, and serious economic loss from the COVID-19 crisis.”

“Too many Mississippians have suffered as a result of China’s cover-up,” said Attorney General Fitch. “They must not be allowed to act with impunity. Mississippians deserve justice and I will seek that in court.”

Fitch’s lawsuit seeks damages under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act. It follows the lead of Missouri, who filed a similar lawsuit against China earlier this week.

China responded to Missouri’s lawsuit by calling it “absurd.”

“This so-called lawsuit is very absurd and has no factual and legal basis at all,” Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said. "Since the outbreak began, China has proceeded in an “open, transparent, and responsible manner” and the U.S. government should “dismiss such vexatious litigation.”