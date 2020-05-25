Arrests made in Memorial Day murder

The Meridian Police Department is investigating a murder that happened Memorial Day morning.

After an anonymous tip, officers responded to a vacant house on 42nd Street around 10 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the body of a black male in the front room of an abandoned house.

Officials say the victim was stabbed to death.

Two arrests have been made in connection to this case.

According to Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman, 19 year old Isaiah Clark was arrested and is being accused of stabbing Jeremiah Andrew Chapman of Newton. Officials say that further investigation revealed that Mr. Clark was accompanied by a black female who is a juvenile from Meridian.

A second suspect is still on the run: Earnest Clark of Meridian. He is believed to be driving a red Chevy Caprice, which was the vehicle that belonged to the victim.

The motive for this murder is currently unknown at this time, but an investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information on Earnest Clark's whereabouts, please contact the Meridian Police Department (601-485-1893) or the East Mississippi Crimestoppers line (1-855-485-8477)

This is a developing story. We'll have updates when new information becomes available.