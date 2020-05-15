Bedford Care Center holds parade for residents

Since it was National Nursing Home Week this week, Bedford Care Center in Marion decided to do something extra special for its residents.

A family parade was held Friday afternoon where residents' family members drove by in their cars with homemade signs and lots of love. While Bedford has allowed family members to come to the doors and windows of the care center and have plenty of face time calls, they said seeing them outside like this has done wonders for the residents' overall health.

"Being away from family members is hard at any time, so to be able to see their loved ones and for the loved ones to see them, to know they're healthy and as happy as they can be, it only boosts their spirits," said Kathy Bates, administrator at Bedford Care Center.

Bates says Bedford has been following all CDC guidelines and is happy to report they've had zero positive cases of COVID-19 among their residents.

