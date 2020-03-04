Biden, Sanders to campaign in Mississippi

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak Sunday at the 9:30 a.m. service of New Hope Baptist Church in Jackson. No other details have been announced.

The Bernie Sanders campaign has announced that the Vermont senator will be in Mississippi Friday, Mar. 6, to deliver remarks in Jackson at the Two Mississippi Museums, home to the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. Doors open at 1:30 p.m., with the event slated to begin at 2:30 p.m.

The public is invited to attend but entrance is granted on a first-come, first- served basis.

**Editor's note: The Sanders campaign cancelled plans to be in Mississippi and made the announcement Mar. 5.