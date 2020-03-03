Bill says Mississippi could check for voters' US citizenship

Mississippi's top elections official says he wants the authority to check whether registered voters in the state are also U.S. citizens.

Republican Secretary of State Michael Watson is pushing for a bill that would give his office the power to check voters' names against databases from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security or other federal, state or county agencies.

Democrat Sen. David Blount of Jackson said it is “the most radical, dangerous, shameful” elections bill since he joined the Senate 12 years ago. Blount says it could strip voting rights from thousands of Mississippi citizens.