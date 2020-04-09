Blues singer Bobby Rush in quarantine after inconclusive COVID-19 test

Grammy-winner Bobby Rush says doctors put him in quarantine, after an inconclusive COVID-19 test.

“They quarantined me until the 20th of April,” he explained by phone. “Hopefully, between here and that time, they’ll do the nose swab.”

He told WMC Action News 5 he has been sick for six weeks, after performing in Nashville. The night of February 28, Rush says he shook hands and took pictures with fans. He then started feeling sick about two days later.

Rush, 86, says he was not getting better, and then all of a sudden, last week, he felt so sick he couldn't stand up. He says he then developed a dry cough and his fever spiked.

He was rushed to the emergency room twice last week, and says he couldn't eat, but never lost his sense of smell or taste.

Rush says a throat swab test was taken and the inconclusive test results came back five days later.

He is urging people to stay home to stop the spread of coronavirus, as he is currently secluding himself.

“I must be kind to people,” he said. “Treat them like I wish to be treated because if I have the COVID, then I want to make sure that I don’t give it to someone. If I don’t have it, I want to make sure I don’t get it from someone and that’s being fair to myself and other people, and that’s showing love.”

Rush says he is feeling better every day, after a rough experience.

“I believe that God has delivered me,” he said. “I believe if I had the COVID, I think I beat it along with who I serve as my God that whatever they saw then, they don’t see it now. Whatever I felt then, I don’t feel it now.”

He says he will know for sure if it was the coronavirus, after he takes the nose swab test.

