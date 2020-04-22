Bobby Rush recovers from COVID-19 symptoms

Legendary blues singer Bobby Rush announced that he has recovered from symptoms that were similar to COVID-19.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Rush was advised to quarantine after he fell sick following a performance in Nashville, Tenn.

Rush, 86, said that he felt so sick that he couldn’t stand up. He also developed a dry cough and his fever spiked. He was then taken to the emergency room for a COVID-19 test, but the results came back inconclusive.

After spending several weeks in quarantine, Rush made an announcement via Facebook that he has recovered from the COVID-19 symptoms.

Rush stated that his doctor had given him “the green light and good report.” He also thanked his fans for their support and prayers.

“I’m well and up in spirit, physically and in mind," Rush said. “Thank you, thank you, thank you, all my fans. Stay in and sanitize...because it saves lives.”