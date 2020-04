A body found in a river in central Mississippi has been identified as a man who had been missing since February.

An autopsy will be done on 36-year-old Phillip Dunn.

A fisherman called police Sunday after finding the body tangled in limbs in the Big Black River in Yazoo County.

The sheriff says the case is being investigated as a possible homicide.

Dunn's car was found abandoned in Yazoo County Feb. 11. Blood stains were found inside.