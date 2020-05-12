Boil Water Notice issued in Meridian

The city of Meridian issued a Boil Water Notice for some of its customers Tuesday due to a line break.

It affects approximately 3,400 customers from 20th Street south to the city limits to 38th Avenue west to the city limits. It also includes those in or around this area that has lost pressure.

Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health of a pressure loss due to a line break. When a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water.

Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise. Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

Citizens will be notified via Public Service Announcement or may call 601.485.1975.