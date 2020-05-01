Bonita Lakes Mall re-opens Friday morning

Bonita Lakes Mall re-opened Friday morning after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors were checked to make sure they were wearing masks before entering. Several people were already shopping when Newscenter 11 arrived shortly after the mall opened. Sports Addition was just one of the several stores that were open in the mall. Store manager Calandra Ruffin spoke to us about how turn-out has been so far.

“It’s not really super busy right now, but we are getting customers and we are very excited about opening up again,” Ruffin says. “I just hope everybody just stays safe, be careful, practice social distancing, and making sure that they are safe when they come into the store.”

All patrons must use the front entrance, which faces the interstate.

