Bonita Lakes Mall to reopen

Bonita Lakes Mall in Meridian is set to reopen Friday, May 1. Mall hours will be 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

The stores reopening are: Kirkland’s, Rainbow, Giorgio’s, Hibbett Sports, City Gear, Reed's Jewelers, Sports Addition, Finish Line, New Square and Shoe Dept. Encore.

American Deli will be offering curbside delivery.

The Food Court and certain sections of the common area will not be available for employees or customers.

At the crossing, Ashley Furniture, Village Western Wear, Ollie's, JoAnn, Cato’s and Tuesday Morning will also be open with varying hours.

It will be the decision of national retailers as to when they will reopen.

All patrons must use the front entrance, which faces the interstate.

All customers mus wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing. Mall occupancy at any time will be limited to 65 customers. Groups are limited to 5 or less.

The Youth Escort Program will be enforced during all mall hours. Individuals 18 or under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times.

Bonita Lakes Mall and retail stores are following all recommended CDC guidelines. The mall says any of its hours or policies are subject to change without notice.

