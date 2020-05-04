Bonita Lakes Crossing stores reopen

Bonita Lakes Crossing shopping center, across from the mall, is back open with a number of elevated safety standards.

Shoppers are adapting to the new normal they are facing while the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Customers wearing face masks could be seen walking into some of the stores in the center, including Ashley Furniture Homestore, Cato Fashions, and JOANN.

The stores were only accepting 10 customers at a time while practicing social distancing.

Newscenter 11 spoke with store managers in the area about the reopening.

“We’re glad to be open and serving the public. We just have to think of safety first right now. We are here ready to go,” said Kenny Lovett, Village Western Wear manager.

“We did the curbside pickup for the purchase online and through our mobile app. We were still servicing our customers that way, but it’s great to be able to let the customers back in the store now,” said Vikki Hill, JOANN associate manager.

“We're wearing masks not only to protect ourselves but to protect you. It’s something to get used to. Hopefully, this won’t be the norm and this all goes away,” said Lovett.

All customers must wear a mask when shopping at Bonita Lakes Mall and also practice social distancing.