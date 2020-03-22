Boy, 8, dies from complications of surviving pregnant mother’s murder

The death of an 8-year-old boy in Chicago has been ruled a homicide because of complications he suffered when his mother was fatally shot while pregnant with him.

Charinez Jefferson, 17, was eight months pregnant in August 2011 when she was shot in the head, back and chest. She did not survive the attack, but her son, Kahmani Mims-Jefferson, did. (Source: Family photos/WBBM/CNN)

Charinez Jefferson, 17, was eight months pregnant in August 2011 when Timothy Jones opened fire on her and her group of friends in Chicago’s Marquette Park. She was shot in the head, back and chest after begging for her life.

Jefferson did not survive the attack, but her son, Kahmani Mims-Jefferson, did. Relatives say a hospital nurse ended up adopting the boy, and he lived for eight years.

Sadly, Kahmani died March 8 of “complications of prematurity” and “multiple maternal gunshot wounds,” according to the Cook County medical examiner. Police are still investigating his death.

Jones is four years into a 90-year sentence for Jefferson’s murder. Whether more time will be added now that Kahmani’s death has been ruled a homicide is unclear.

Prosecutors believe when Jones opened fire on Jefferson and her friends in 2011, he intended to kill a young man, the member of a rival gang, walking with them.

Copyright 2020 WBBM, Family photos via CNN. All rights reserved.