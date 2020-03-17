Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady leaving Patriots

(AP) - Tom Brady is an NFL free agent for the first time in his career.

The 42-year-old quarterback with six Super Bowl rings said on Instagram on Tuesday morning that he is leaving the New England Patriots. two decades I could have envisioned in my life, and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England."

He officially hits the league’s open market Wednesday, but could reach agreement with another team on Tuesday when players and clubs can negotiate deals.

A four-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and three-time league MVP, Brady has been the enduring face of the Patriots and the most-celebrated player of his generation.

Now, he will be leading another NFL team for his 21st pro season.

