Brett Favre paid $1 million for speaking engagements he didn't attend, according to Mississippi DHS audit

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre was paid more than $1 million in federal grant money to attend speaking engagements that he never showed up to, according to Mississippi State Auditor Shad White.

An audit of the Mississippi Department of Human Services found more than $90 million of federal grant money meant for needy Mississippians was misspent by the state agency.

The DHS audit showed massive sums were funneled to grantees like the Mississippi Community Education Center and the Family Resource Center of North Mississippi, two nonprofit organizations.

Those grantees were given over $98 million in DHS grants over the last three years, mostly from the program Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

The audit says Favre Enterprises, which is run by Favre and his wife, Deanna, was paid $1.1 million for events Favre was contracted to speak at but never did.

According to the audit report, Favre Enterprises was contracted by Mississippi Community Education Center for Favre to “appear at several events, record promotions and provide autographs for marketing materials from July 1, 2017 through July 31, 2018.”

There was no mention of a contract price in documentation provided to the State Auditor’s Office.

The audit found Favre Enterprises was paid $500,000 in December 2017 and $600,000 in June 2018.

White’s report says the Mississippi Community Education Center provided a list of dates for the events, but auditors determined Favre was not present at any of them.

WDAM left a message for Favre’s longtime agent Buss Cook and is awaiting a response.

