Bright, sunshine-filled weekend ahead

SPOTTY SHOWERS TONIGHT

A few showers are possible overnight Friday through early Saturday morning. Not everyone will get rain, and those few showers will be gone by the sunrise Saturday. A beautiful, bright weekend will follow.

OUR WEEKEND FORECAST

Saturday will start with some clouds, but the day will grow increasingly sunny over time. Expect upper 50s and lower 60s first thing in the morning, then we will warm into the mid-70s by noon. The high will be near 80 degrees. Sunday will be sunny and cooler. The morning will be in the low-to-mid 50s. We will warm to near 70 degrees by noon and then into the low-to-mid 70s for highs.

OUR NEXT WEATHER MAKER

Our next weather maker will bring rain Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Right now, the overnight timing of this system doesn't strongly favor severe thunderstorms. The vertical wind shifts actually could favor tornadoes. Limited energy, however, won't coincide with the favorable winds to actually bring those tornadoes to reality. That is based on the newest data Friday afternoon. This forecast can change, so be sure to stay current on updates through the weekend and early next week.