Buds & Burgers virtual competition

A local beverage distributor is doing their part by creating a sense togetherness with a burger competition.

Mitchell Distributing is hosting a virtual Buds & Burgers competition Friday. Due to the current shelter in place regulations, this event is taking place entirely online on the company's Facebook page.

Contestants entered the competition by posting pictures of their burgers.

"We’re trying to figure out different ways that we all can help. We decided to do this virtual event. Buds and Burgers have always been successful, so we thought why not make it a virtual event on Facebook. We want to try to have a sense of positivity, and togetherness knowing we are all separated. It brings a sense of unity in the strange times we're in right now," said Mitchell Distributing communication manager, Anna Grace Tanner.

The winners will be announced live at 9 p.m. Therewill also be a question and answer session with local chefs, Elic Purvis from Jean's restaurant, and Marshall Gilmore from The Harvest Grill.