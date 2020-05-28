'Bully's Pantry' opens at MSU-Meridian for students in need

Many students at MSU-Meridian work part-time jobs along with going to school, but with the ongoing pandemic, many of those jobs have been discontinued. With that in mind, school officials have brought Bully’s Pantry to the Meridian campus, a goal that has been around for some time.

“The COVID crisis just necessitated that being earlier, so we’re very pleased that we were able to launch that,” says Terry Dale Cruse, the head of campus for MSU-Meridian. “We’re still in the process of getting everything set up, actually, our Facilities Team is in the process of constructing shelving now for our pantry, but [the Kahlmus Auditorium] has been a temporary set-up for us in the meantime.”

MSU-Meridian has received help from the community to get Bully’s Pantry operating here.

“We’ve partnered with an organization called Extra Table out of Hattiesburg and that’s who we source the majority of our food from,” Cruse says. “The funding for the food, the initial funding was sent to us by our Student Affairs Office on our Starkville campus but then since that point, numerous donors have stepped up and given to support the pantry, and so the sustained funding for the pantry will come from private donations.”

The pantry is open and you can apply online if you are in need. MSU-Meridian will receive the application and determine what food is needed along with how much of it.

“We prepare bags that the students can then pick up on Tuesday and Thursday afternoon, and the bags are taken outside and given to the students so that we maintain the required social distancing and things like that,” Cruse says.

School officials hope to one day have the students to come in and select items out of the pantry.

You can find the application at https://www.meridian.msstate.edu/student-services/bullypantry/

