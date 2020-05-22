Bust nets four arrests, seizure of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs

A lengthy investigation resulted in four arrests and seizure of illegal drugs and stolen property in Meridian around noon Friday, according to Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.

Calhoun says a search warrant was served in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue. Three men and a female were taken into custody.

Calhoun says heroin and fentanyl, ecstasy, marijuana and meth were found along with numerous items that had been reported stolen.

Calhoun says he expects drug trafficking charges to be filed but those arrested and the specific charges against were not immediately made available to the media.

The East Mississippi Drug Task Force, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department, SWAT team and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics were involved in making the arrests.