CHECK YOUR TICKETS! Mega Millions ticket winner in Mississippi

Mississippians, check your Mega Millions lottery tickets as there is a winner in the state!

The winning ticket numbers sold in Mississippi are: 1 - 5 - 9 - 10 - 23 and the Megaball was 22. The Megaplier was 2x.

Mississippi had a match for 5 numbers and the megaplier.

But the jackpot winner was in Arizona. A ticket for the $410 million Mega Millions drawing was sold at a convenience store in a Phoenix suburb, lottery officials said Wednesday.

Under a 2019 Arizona law, the winner can remain anonymous forever.

The law specifies that winners of Arizona Lottery prizes of $100,000 or more automatically remain anonymous for 90 days but the winners can choose to remain anonymous permanently. The option for permanent anonymity was adopted last year.