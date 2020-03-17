COVID-19 testing center now open in Demopolis

Medical, city, county and government officials were on hand this morning in at Whtifield Regional Hospital in Demopolis to announce the opening of this region's first COVID-19 testing center.

"if you're concerned about it, you need to go see a physician and make sure you don't have the flu or other illnesses," says Dr. Ronnie Chu, Chief of Staff at Whitfield Regional Hospital in Demopolis. "And if you don't and upon what your physician decides, they might decide to order coronavirus and you can send the patients here to be swabbed."

"I would say at this point we have had patients from surrounding counties because I believe that we are listed as one of the testing sights at this point," said Doug Brewer, CEO of Whitfield. "I do know that we've had calls from physicians and actually patients outside the county at this point."

The COVID-19 testing center is open to anyone in our region at no charge. In fact, patients have the option of being tested outside or without having to get out of their vehicles. The testing is available 7 days a week between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. but a referral by a physician is required.

"Incubation is about two weeks," according to Chu. "That means the time you came in contact with the illness and sometimes it takes about two weeks to show signs of symptoms."

The trailer that has been set up in the parking lot is for storage and will act as a base for operations that will allow faxes, emails and a telephone hot line. And while many of us have seen out lives change dramatically, Brewer suggested a couple of things we can still enjoy.

"Get exercise. Don't stop doing what we're doing because if you're healthy, don't lock yourself in. We've got beautiful weather and stay away from crowds and get out an exercise."

The hotline number is for the state of Alabama to find out where testing sites are and hours of operation. It is Alabama Covid-19 24/7 hotline at 1-888-264-2256.