Love's Kitchen continues to feed the homeless amid the pandemic

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing, Love's Kitchen in Meridian has had to make some changes to the way they serve the homeless population.

Executive Director Fannie Johnson says they are following CDC guidelines and have placed tables outside and are only serving food outside. All of the food that is served is placed in to-go boxes and there are hand sanitizing stations in place to be used before the food is picked up. Johnson says she is concerned that a lot of homeless people are not wearing the masks that volunteers made for them.

“I think one of things in Meridian, and it’s not just the homeless population, a lot of us don’t actually know anybody who’s really been affected, we don’t know anybody who’s in the hospital,” Johnson says. “You know, we see those numbers, but we can’t put a face or name to them, so it’s not real to a lot of them.”

Johnson says she is thankful for the support that Love's Kitchen is seeing throughout the community.

“We’d like to thank the community for coming through as always, making sure that Love’s Kitchen has what we need to help the community, especially the volunteers who stepped up and made masks for the homeless population,” Johnson says. “So thank you again for the money, for the food, for the prayers, for the support, thanks to the community because we could do what we do without them.”

